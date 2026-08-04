Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Mncube says he was asleep when Senzo Meyiwa was killed

Three of five suspects accused of killing of the late Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa, including Mthobisi Mcube on the left.
  • Three of five suspects accused of killing of the late Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa, including Mthobisi Mcube on the left.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

Accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Mncube, says he was sleeping on the night former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Mncube says the cellphone data and tower pings support his version.

He is testifying at the High Court in Pretoria about his alleged involvement in Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014.

The state alleges that Mncube is the gunman who killed Meyiwa.

Mncube admits he was in Vosloorus that day but says he had already gone to sleep when the incident happened.

Defence counsel Charles Mnisi led Mncube through his evidence regarding the state’s allegations that he was in Vosloorus on the day of the murder.

Mnisi: “But after that, there were no longer any activities on your phone on the 26 October 2014, 22:57.”

Mncube: “Yes.”

Mnisi: “Can you tell the court, why?

Mncube: “It was already late. It was time to sleep.”

Mnisi: “Well, once you are asleep, you won’t answer your phone?”

Mncube: “Yeah, it was my time to sleep in because I had consumed alcohol.”

Proceedings in the stream below: 

 

-Report by Lerato Makola

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News