Mncube says he was asleep when Senzo Meyiwa was killed

Accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Mncube, says he was sleeping on the night former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Mncube says the cellphone data and tower pings support his version.

He is testifying at the High Court in Pretoria about his alleged involvement in Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014.

The state alleges that Mncube is the gunman who killed Meyiwa.

Mncube admits he was in Vosloorus that day but says he had already gone to sleep when the incident happened.

Defence counsel Charles Mnisi led Mncube through his evidence regarding the state’s allegations that he was in Vosloorus on the day of the murder.

Mnisi: “But after that, there were no longer any activities on your phone on the 26 October 2014, 22:57.”

Mncube: “Yes.”

Mnisi: “Can you tell the court, why?

Mncube: “It was already late. It was time to sleep.”

Mnisi: “Well, once you are asleep, you won’t answer your phone?”

Mncube: “Yeah, it was my time to sleep in because I had consumed alcohol.”

Proceedings in the stream below:

-Report by Lerato Makola