Mncube denies sharing money in the bag picture with Kelly Khumalo

Mthobisi Mncube, accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, says there is no evidence that a photo of money in a plastic bag found on his cellphone was shared with Kelly Khumalo.

During cross-examination, Mncube told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that he downloaded the photo from the internet.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the late Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

The state says the same photo found on Mncube’s phone was also found on Kelly Khumalo’s and Longwe Thwala’s phones.

Mncube says this does not prove that the photo was shared between them.

“So this is criminality in what was happening here. If we may put it straight forward. It is criminality; there should be an explanation as to how did they reach or get to each other? It shouldn’t just be a mere allegations that there are similar photos on each other.”

“What they were trying to do, it was just an endeavour to show the court that they’re trying to prove that there was a photo on either side, this side and the other side. But there is no way that they proved that there was actually a linkage,” he says.

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