Mncube denies being in possession of firearm that killed Senzo Meyiwa

The third accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Mncube, has told the Pretoria High Court that he was never in possession of the firearm that shot and killed the footballer.

Mncube also denied knowing the firearm that was analysed by ballistic expert Colonel Chris Mangena.

Five men are on trial for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Mncube disputed evidence linking him to the firearm allegedly used to kill Senzo Meyiwa. He testified that the firearm that police claimed belonged to him in 2014 was analysed, but it is not the same firearm linked to the murder.

His firearm is alleged to have been linked through a bullet recovered at the crime scene.

Mncube says he is still asking himself questions about the work of some police officers involved in the investigation.

Advocate Charles Mnisi, accused’s defence counsel: Now, your testimony in this regard is that you never were in position of the firearm that Mr Mangena analysed, which allegedly was used in the commission of the offence at the Khumalos.

Mncube: The firearm that Mangena is talking about, I have no knowledge of it and Gininda’s. Because the firearm that they said was mine in 2014 was analysed. My lord, there is a form here in court that was submitted by Dlamini that is why I made that statement that other police officers, officials, are not doing their job.

Mncube also disputed DNA evidence linking him to the crime scene. He denies being inside the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was killed.

“The person that was a hitman left himself inside the house. I’m talking about the person whose DNA was found in that hat. The same person that is not here even now. So, I’m not involved. I’m not the one who’s saying that. It is the evidence that is before the court that says so. The evidence says Mncube was not there and the hat does not belong to Mncube,” explains Mncube.

Mncube is expected to continue with his testimony when the trial resumes on Thursday.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 12 August 2026

