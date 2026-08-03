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Mncube denies being at Senzo Meyiwa murder scene

  • Two of the accused in the Meyiwa murder trial, including Mthobisi Mcube in a white shirt.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The third accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Mncube, has reiterated that he has never been to the house where former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Mncube testified at the High Court in Pretoria on Monday about his alleged involvement in the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa.

He and four others are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa, who was shot and killed in October 2014.

Mncube’s whereabouts on 26 October 2014 came under the spotlight.

Defence counsel Charles Mnisi led Mncube through his evidence regarding the state’s allegations that he was in Vosloorus on the day of the murder.

The state says cellphone data and tower pings linked Mncube’s device, as well as photographs, to the Vosloorus area on the day. However, Mncube maintained that he was simply travelling from Johannesburg to another destination.

Mncube: Here as it is now indicating Vosloorus, my route from Johannesburg was going towards, was going to Spruit at Mazibuko hostel on this day,” says Mncube.

Mnisi: Do I understand you well that when you drive from Johannesburg to Mazibuko hostel the road that you took on that day, took you through Vosloorus.”

Mncube: Yes, when you get onto the N3 from Johannesburg, that is where it goes. That is now Vosloorus.

Mncube also argued that not being taken to an identity parade when he was first charged denied him justice. He questioned the way the lead investigator linked him to the case without conducting an Identity Parade.

“If he was going according to the procedure of the case, well, he was supposed to have conducted the ID parade. The absence of the ID parade to me is the miscarriage of justice. Because the people that were inside the house, they know very well who they saw. So, they were going to go there and say and point out the person that they saw. The fact that he did not approach the other people that were in the house, it is clear that they were saying something else to what he wanted them to do or to say. Then he arrested someone else, someone who is different to what was written or said by the people that were inside the house,” adds Mncube.

The trial resumes on Tuesday.

VIDEO | Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 03 August 2026

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