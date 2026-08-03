Mncube claims no identity parade denied him justice in Meyiwa trial

Accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Mncube, says not being taken to an identity parade when he was first charged with Meyiwa’s murder denied him justice.

Mncube is testifying at the High Court in Pretoria about his alleged involvement in the murder of the late Bafana Bafana captain.

Mncube and four others are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder after he was shot dead in October 2014.

BREAKING [WATCH]#SenzoMeyiwatrial For the very first time, the mother of late soccer star #SenzoMeyiwa arrives at court for the murder trial. This as accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube is on the stand.

The state says Mncube shot and killed Meyiwa.

It’s now 12 years since… pic.twitter.com/6BNzNcoMTo — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) July 29, 2026

Mncube says the way the lead investigator linked him to the case without conducting an Identity Parade is questionable.

“If he was going according to the procedure of the case, he was supposed to have conducted the ID parade. The absence of the ID parade to me is a miscarriage of justice because the people that were inside the house, they know very well who they saw. So they were going to go there and say and point out the person that they saw; the fact that he did not approach the other people that were in the house it is clear that they were saying something else than what he wanted them to do or to say. Then he arrested someone else, someone who is different to what was written or said by the people that were inside the house.”

LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 03 August 2026