The African Transformation Movement (ATM)’s Mncedi Ndzwanana has been elected the Speaker of the City of Tshwane.

This comes after a squabble compromised the voting process Monday afternoon when two Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors displayed who they chose during a secret ballot vote.

The ballots were quarantined after the IEC declared that the voting process was not free and fair due to the squabble.

The council has elected a new speaker after Dr Murunwa Makwarela left the post following his election as mayor.

He has since resigned from that position.

The Special Council sitting has been severely delayed after disruptions and tensions amongst councillors over the expulsion of ActionSA councillor Nkele Molapo.

