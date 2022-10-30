Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu PF has re-elected Emmerson Mnangagwa for another five-year term as party leader and president as the party prepares for the 2023 national polls.

Mnangagwa is now expected to announce a new Politburo that will preside over party affairs during the five years.

During the run-up to the congress, speculation was rife that Mnangagwa’s deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, would attempt to launch a late challenge for power, but now it seems he has thrown his weight behind the incumbent.

“Our focus is now on the 2023 elections. Allow me to reconfirm and renew pledges of support to you. I am taking this opportunity to endorse and pledge my total support to you and express the undivided loyalty of the party to you.”

Zanu PF re-elects Mnangagwa as president for another five years: Dr Innocent Batsani-Ncube

In response, Mnangagwa promises unity and victory for Zanu PF.

“I will take this commitment with hard work and support all structures of our party to achieve the milestones that lie ahead. Together we can achieve this goal. The founding fathers will rest in peace if we remain united.”

It’s now done and dusted for the ruling Zanu PF party. It’s A team has been elected and charged with the mandate to retain state power come in 2023.

Mnangagwa assured delegates that the party has put in place the necessary resources and electoral material ahead of next year’s harmonized elections.

HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE AND ZANU PF FIRST SECRETARY CDE DR E.D MNANGAGWA OFFICIATES AT THE 7TH ZANU PF NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS President E.D Mnangagwa His Excellency the President Cde E.D Mnangagwa confers the certificates of attendance to foreign delegates pic.twitter.com/hQWUXaZSc8 — ZANU PF (@ZANUPF_Official) October 29, 2022

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF holds elective congress: Dr Ibbo Mandaza provides insight