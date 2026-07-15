Mnangagwa meets Kings Misuzulu and Ndamase over migration

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has held talks with AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini and AmaMpondo aseMnyandeni King Ndamase Ndamase in Harare, as efforts intensify to tackle migration challenges in the region.

The meeting comes in the wake of protests against undocumented immigrants in parts of South Africa that have heightened tensions between locals and foreign nationals.

ZANU-PF Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa says, “The President called in his ministers and his court to come to listen to the king. All in all a very cordial meeting mapping the future of the two countries together and also to see how historical and traditional structures can come to play as we grapple with post-colonial challenges which come from our apartheid and racist past.”

VIDEO | Mnangagwa meets Kings Misuzulu, Ndamase: