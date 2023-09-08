Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed two vice-presidents in his new cabinet at the time when the country is facing economic challenges.

The former second vice-president, Kembo Mohadi, who resigned due to sexual allegations has made a comeback.

The former military chief, Constantino Chiwenga, who led the process that saw the late former president Robert Mugabe being forced out of power has retained his position as the first vice-president.

Chiwenga says they are ready to continue to support the current president.

“We are going to start with zeal, energy, strength to build the Zimbabwe that we want, in support of our President, his excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa and his vision, which he has pronounced to the people of Zimbabwe and to Africa and the world at large.”