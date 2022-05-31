Protesting security officers have blocked the entrance to the offices of the Lepelle Nkumpi municipality in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.
The workers say they have not received their salaries for three months, from a security company, MMP which is contracted by the municipality. Municipal staffers were unable to enter the municipal premises.
“So there is a huge presence of police services and municipality employees are outside. As DOP we feel it is very inhumed for those workers not to get paid and then as of now it is problematic because if they don’t pass the budget today they will be forced to go into an administration,” Mphahlele reiterates.