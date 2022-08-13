The African National Congress could have its first female Deputy President in the person of Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi should some in the Greater Johannesburg Region branches have their way.

On Saturday, Kubayi who is also the chairperson of the party’s sub-committee on Economic Transformation was endorsed to become the party’s second in charge ahead of the ANC’s National Conference scheduled to sit in December.

At an event to commemorate Women’s Month in Protea South in Soweto, Ward 14 of the Moloto Tambane branch identified Kubayi as their pick to take over from incumbent David Mabuza.

Pinky Luma of the African National Congress Women’s League Young desk says the campaign to get a women into the governing party’s top six is underway particularly following the passing of the sole women who was part of the ANC’s officials, Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte.

Kubayi: When the branches are saying to us avail yourself, at the right time we shall say we are available.

Kubayi’s is the most recent name to thrown into the hat to vie for the ANC Deputy Presidency other being Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola and Jeff Radebe,

“There are many mistakes we have made along the way in our efforts to make sure that we have women representing us but one of the we encountered at Nasrec when we tried to come up with a woman to represent they said as the Women League we did not consult broadly we are here today as members of the ANC women’s league we will be going to BGMs let the conversation start in our BGMS we want women to represent us in the top six Ngena comrade Nkensani Ngena”

Kubayi said she is available to run for the position of ANC Deputy President should she be nominated by enough branches.

“This is a message to women in the ANC who are told that you must be brave to raise your hand to say I am available for a top six saying it is not the end of the world bravery there are many women behind you to support you and we are saying we are ready when the branches are saying to us avail yourself at the right time we will say we are available amandla”

Mmamoloko Kubayi: We need to fight for gender equality and it starts within the ANC.