Professor Koleka Mlisana appointed as the new chair of the MAC.

Professor Koleka Mlisana has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on COVID-19 after Professor Salim Abdool Karim resigned.

Professor Karim stepped down on Tuesday, exactly a year after he was appointed to the position.

Karim tendered his resignation, indicating that he wants to return to the work he was doing on HIV research and innovation before his appointment.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirms the resignation of Prof Salim Abdool Karim. Prof Koleka Mlisana will take over as co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee with Prof. Marion Jacobs – both stellar scientists and leaders. #Covid19inSA pic.twitter.com/bNuDFQ5bcv — Vuyo Mkize (@vonchy_19) March 25, 2021

The Health Department says in a statement that the MAC’s co-chair, Professor Marian Jacobs, will remain in the position for the next few months.

The new MAC chair, Mlisana, currently chairs the country’s Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 pathology and laboratory subcommittee.

The Health Ministry says the evolution in virology and epidemiology relating to COVID-19 has necessitated a decomposition and strengthening of the MAC and that the names of the new committee will be announced once the appointment processes have been concluded.