The former head of United Nations Women, Doctor Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, says she’s concerned that the country is still struggling to establish political leadership that is ready to serve the interests of South Africans.

She was speaking during her inauguration as the Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

Mlambo-Nquka will succeed Professor Njabulo Ndebele whose term ends on Friday.

Mlambo-Nqcuka says the country’s hard-won democracy is at stake.

“At this point though, there is no single pollical party in South Africa that is really strong and ready to govern and deliver services to all the people with honesty, with excellence.”

She adds: “This is a challenge we face. We have excellence in pockets in the political spectrum. But that’s not enough. We all had to work to breathe life back into our parties and into our political system.”