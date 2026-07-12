Chinese and French pair Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic outwitted second seeds ​Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3 ‌7-5 to win the Wimbledon women’s doubles title on Sunday for their first major triumph together.

Tenth ​seeds Guo and Mladenovic were quick to ​read Dabrowski’s early lobs and raced ⁠to a 5-0 lead.

The Canadian-Brazilian pairing ​of Dabrowski and Stefani fought back to win ​the next three games, but it was not enough to save the set.

The second seeds looked much ​more in their element as they ​pushed for a break in the second set, but ‌their ⁠opponents saved two break points as Mladenovic’s strong forehands across the court helped them stay even at 5-5.

Guo’s backhand returns from the ​net set ​up a ⁠break point in the 11th game, which the Chinese 28-year-old, playing ​in her first major final, won ​with ⁠a cross-court backhand at a tight angle.

Serving for the championship, a clinical Mladenovic secured ⁠victory ​with a forehand that her ​opponents could only lash back into the net.