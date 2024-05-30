MK’s early success attributed to voters’ frustration with ANC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley has attributed former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s early success to protest-voting from South Africans who are frustrated with the African National Congress (ANC).

With just over 34% of the national votes declared, the MK Party has overtaken the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and now remains in third position nationally, with 9.38% of the votes nationally.

The ANC is at 42% and the Democratic Alliance (DA) is in second position at 25%.

McKinley says judging from the history of breakaway parties, he is not surprised.

“I go back to history, when COPE broke from the ANC, COPE got 8% of the national vote. When the EFF broke from the ANC, EFF got 6% of the national vote. And MK, by the way, if you look at the returns, the returns are specific to where MK is strong. Western KZN, Southern KZN, Southern Mpumalanga, 80% of their votes are coming from there.”

“So I think they’ll get pretty much similar to what all the ANC breakaways over the last 10, 15 years have gotten. In some ways, this is the progeny of the ANC. Some people might be surprised. I’m not. And I think it’s a protest vote, people who are angry with the ANC and people who support ex-president Zuma,” adds McKinley.

Meanwhile, some parties at the Results Operation Centre in the Western Cape say their result percentages will increase.

The DA is the leading party in the province.

Some political party agents including the EFF, ANC and GOOD Party have expressed their satisfaction with how the Electoral Commission managed the election process.

National Coloured Congress president Fadiel Adams says he is optimistic that the number of votes for his party will increase as the votes get captured.

Adams says until areas such as the Cape Flats have been declared, they cannot give up.

“Ecstatic … so far we have got 20,000 votes outside our base. Cape Flats and Mitchells Plain must still be added. I think we are going to cause a bit of a shock right now,” adds Adams.

-Additional reporting by Abongwe Kobokana

