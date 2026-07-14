MKP welcomes Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza’s appointment

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has welcomed the appointment of one of its KwaZulu-Natal Legislature members, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, as the new Traditional Prime Minister of the amaZulu nation.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has dismissed Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi from the position and appointed Chiliza as his successor.

The announcement reportedly came as a surprise to Buthelezi, who is attending budget debates in the provincial legislature.

Meanwhile, Chiliza is accompanying the King on an official visit to Zimbabwe.

MK Party Caucus Spokesperson Sipho Mbatha says they remain steadfast in support for strong traditional institutions and leadership that promotes unity, stability, and development.

“We congratulate Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza on assuming the historic office of the traditional prime minister and Inkosi Nhlakanipho Maphumulo on representing our province in the National Council of Provinces. We trust that both leaders will serve with integrity, humility and unwavering commitment in the interest of the people. As MK Party caucus, we remain steadfast in our support for strong traditional institutions, and leadership that promotes unity, stability and development.”