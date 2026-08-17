MKP, UAT seek to overturn W Cape High Court Impeachment decision

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the United Africans Transformation (UAT) party, are seeking leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s interim interdict, which has placed the work of the Impeachment Committee on hold.

The Constitutional Court dismissed an application for leave to appeal directly to it, by several political parties and the Impeachment Committee, to overturn the High Court’s orginal decision. This interdict is pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, which will be heard next month.

The MKP and UAT filed papers in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

UAT President Dr Wonder Mahlatsi says, “I hereby confirm that the UAT have applied for leave to appeal the whole of the judgement and order of the WC High Court. This leave of appeal is directly to the Constitutional Court, having being refused for a reason unrelated to the merits of intended appeal, and by virtue of order dated 12 August 2026. We have observed the inconsistency of South African courts, but the issue of Phala Phala is not going anywhere. We are not going to be discouraged as UAT, we are going to fight for our people.”

X | @SABCNews | WATCH | Dr Bantu Wonder Mahlatsi, President of United Africans Transformation, raises concerns about impeachment committee chairperson Makashule Gana and the committee’s composition, questioning neutrality and process integrity. pic.twitter.com/pK9iMZXwcq