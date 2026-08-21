MKP, UAT head to court over Impeachment Committee

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hear an urgent application on Friday by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) and United Africans Transformation (UAT), challenging an interdict that halted the work of Parliament’s Section 89 Impeachment Committee.

Last month, the court suspended the impeachment hearings pending the outcome of the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

The review is scheduled to be heard in September.

VIDEO | Section 89 Inquiry | MKP and UAT to challenge interdict on Friday https://t.co/8GnovbCJRB — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 20, 2026

MKP lawyer Thabo Kwinana, representing the party in its urgent application, says, “The normal process with all appeals is that – as the decision was the decision of the full bench of the Western Cape High Court, therefore the appeal should have been made to the supreme court of appeal in Bloemfontein. If you wanted, if our client wanted to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision, then such appeal would lie to the constitutional court. In this process the constitutional court has refused a direct appeal to the constitutional court. In other words, it’s sad to go back and follow the normal process in which all the appeals must follow.”

Video | Section 89 Inquiry | MKP, UAT return to court