MK supporters to picket as IEC KZN area manager appears in court

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party says they will picket outside the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

This in response to the arrest of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) area manager in Pietermaritzburg, who is suspected of tampering with ballot papers in the recent national elections.

The party earlier this month announced that it would approach an international court over the alleged rigging of last month’s elections.

MK KZN spokesperson Vincent Mdunge says, “The picketing and the protest march is legitimate. It is initiated by our regions in Pietermaritzburg in collaboration with MK Party.”

“It is intended to showcase our plight and show the world how badly South Africa has been robbed of its mandate, especially uMkhonto weSizwe Party in running and leading the country.”

The party says if it’s legitimate for the ANC to form a government although it scored 40% of the votes nationally, it should also be legitimate for the MK Party to form a government in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mdunge adds: “KZN alone could have been run in government by uMkhonto weSizwe Party given the margins. We are saying, if the government or the current government scored 40% countrywide and we scored 45% [in KZN] and they [ANC] are legitimately allowed to form a government national unity, [and so should we]. So, we are saying the MK Party is equally legitimate to be given space to form its government. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

PODCAST | MK KZN spokesperson Vincent Mdunge’s interview on SAfm’s First Take programme: