MKP members still have faith in party despite list allegations

Some members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) say they still have faith in the organisation despite allegations that nominated councillor candidates for the upcoming local government elections were removed from the IEC list and replaced with other members.

VISUALS | Disgruntled members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) gather at the King Dinizulu Park in Durban to discuss a way forward following reports of manipulation of the party’s candidate nomination lists.

For more, visit https://t.co/Jm2zGCk5RU Credit: Ayanda Mhlongo pic.twitter.com/vYcQ1zbiP2 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 11, 2026

Scores of MKP supporters gathered at King Dinizulu Park in Durban to address their concerns.

Party leader Jacob Zuma has ordered an investigation, while two officials have since been removed.

One of the party members, Ndabezitha Biyela says the disputes will not affect the party’s election campaign and that anyone responsible for wrongdoing will face consequences.

Biyela says, “First of all, I want to make a disclaimer that I am not the Spokesperson for Nkosi, but I am part of this program that is happening here today. We are getting here not because we want to discuss the decisions on behalf of the organisation. I must emphasise that we are happy with the action that has been taken by our President Jacob Zuma and all the other leadership for being decisive in urgently addressing complaints from member members who are disgruntled.”