MKP mayoral candidate blasts ANC mayor Morero over profanity

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate Bongani Baloyi has slammed the incumbent African National Congress (ANC) mayor Dada Morero over his use of profanity. However, Morero issued an unconditional apology after losing his temper during a community meeting. Baloyi addressed the media briefing in Umhlanga, north of Durban on Friday.

“Part of what we are going to do is to assure the residents of the City of Johannesburg that they deserve a leader with credibility, ethical standing and a person who will respect the mandate bestowed upon them. So in the next few days and few weeks we will hit the ground running to demonstrate that we can turn around a very complex and unique city. This is the biggest city in Africa, the biggest city in this country.”