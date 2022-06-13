The Public Servant Association (PSA) believes that the suspension of Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane by President Cyril Ramaphosa is long overdue.

Last week, Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane with immediate effect, a day before the Western Cape High Court dismissed her application to stop her impeachment proceedings.

PSA Spokesperson Charles Ngubane says,” Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suspended three of our shop stewards and dismissed one because they raised maladministration whereby there was a senior staff member who was appointed by the office of the public protector and the very same official was dismissed from the government department.”

“ We have raised this within the bargaining council of the public protector but all was not attended. Therefore, we believe that Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not competent to run the office.”

Money laundering

Meanwhile on Friday, Ramaphosa denied that the suspension of Public Protector was linked to her investigations into allegations of money laundering against him.

He says he had given Mkhwebane 10 days after he received a letter from parliament that investigations into her suitability to hold office were going ahead to explain why she should not be suspended.

Speaking to the media in parliament, the President it was only once she had given the reasons that he made his final decision.

He added that her suspension does not mean the investigation cannot continue.

Ramaphosa says, “Once the PP is suspended, the work of that office does not come to an end. The DPP would be able to take the work forward guided by the principles of prejudice, no favour and impartiality. So if those are the principles that guide anyone in that office, then we should not be concerned about who does the work.”

VIDEO: President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with the media at Imbizo Media Center:

