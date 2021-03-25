The case has been postponed to give the National Director of Prosecutions time to consider representations made by Mkhwebane's legal team.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on three charges of perjury. The case has been postponed to give the National Director of Prosecutions time to consider representations made by Mkhwebane’s legal team, asking for the charges to be dropped.

Mkhwebane is accused of lying under oath about meetings she had with former president Jacob Zuma. The charges follow the findings of the Constitutional Court in the Absa/Bankorp review case.

Mkhwebane will appear in court again on June 25.

The Public Protector is facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office after an independent panel found that there is enough prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct against Mkhwebane.

Members of Parliament recently voted for the inquiry to be conducted by a multiparty committee to go ahead.

DA Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone, set the ball rolling with this after tabling a motion, calling for the inquiry last year February.

The move had followed a number of legal blows against the Public Protector, which the DA said raised questions about her understanding of law and her mandate.

MPs vote in favour of an inquiry looking into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office: