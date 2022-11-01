Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied reports that her legal team has withdrawn from the parliamentary hearings into her fitness to hold office.

In a presentation to the hearings, Mkhwebane said a wrong impression was created that her legal team had withdrawn and confirmed that Seanego Attorneys and the advocates appointed by them, including Dali Mpofu, continue to be her legal representatives of choice.

Mkhwebane says, however, that the legal team will not be able to attend the committee’s proceedings as they have other work they have scheduled.

Theo Seanego of Seanego Attorneys confirmed that they have indeed not withdrawn their representation…

Mkhwebane says, “The incorrect position that my right to legal representation is “not absolute” was argued and roundly rejected by the Constitutional Court when it unanimously ordered that I must be afforded full legal representation by the practitioners of my choice at this enquiry.”

“In this regard, you are referred to the relevant Judgment of the Constitutional Court. In the event that the Committee unreasonably decides to proceed in the absence of my chosen legal representatives and in spite of the representations made above, kindly furnish me with the necessary reasons so that the decision be included in the series of reviewable decisions of the Committee,” added Mkhwebane.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane addresses Section 194 Inquiry

Mkhwebane gave feedback to the Section 194 committee following the walkout by her legal representatives last week.

She says her team was acting on her brief in terms of her concerns with the constitution of the committee. As far as the attorneys are concerned, they have not withdrawn, they are still her attorneys of choice.