Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has caused another delay in the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The Section 194 Committee met again today after several weeks while funding was being sought for Mkhwebane’s legal representation.

However, Mkhwebane indicated that she has not been able to secure the services of an attorney and suggested that it was not her responsibility to do so.

“I am here, I don’t have legal representation. I’ll ask and plead with you that let’s postpone this hearing… And then we can indeed proceed with the hearing,” says Mkhwebane.

The committee has agreed to postpone the hearings and will now convene again next Monday.

Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi indicated that the office of the Public Protector had made R4 million rands available for Mkhwebane’s legal funding, to complete the inquiry.

Committee for Section 194 Inquiry: 08 May 2023