The chairperson of the impeachment inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office, Qubudile Dyantyi, has confirmed that the hearing will continue on Monday morning.

This is despite the announcement by Mkhwebane and her legal representatives on Friday, that the mandate of the team led by Advocate Dali Mpofu has ended.

This follows the announcement by the office of the Public Protector that it does not have funds to pay for her legal fees beyond the end of March.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka wrote to Mkhwebane’s lawyers at the beginning of March informing them of the decision to terminate the funding.

The committee has indicated that even though it had previously involved itself in facilitating payments to Mkhwebane’s legal team, this is not its role.

Members say they cannot be seen to be playing a role in getting the PPSA to engage in unauthorized spending.

However, Dyantyi indicated that the inquiry will go ahead this morning as scheduled.

He agreed with Mpofu that funding should be found even if it’s from other government departments so that the process is not stalled.

Dyantyi dismissed an announcement by Mpofu that he has already taken on other work after realising that the funding was not going to be forthcoming.

