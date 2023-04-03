Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suggested that Parliament should pay for her legal representation after she indicated that she cannot participate in her impeachment hearing as she does not have legal representation.

The inquiry has been adjourned early.

Mkhwebane’s legal team indicated on Friday that their mandate had ended as the Office of the Public Protector informed her that it would not continue with funding after the 31st of March.

On Monday morning, Mkhwebane said it would be unfair for the committee to continue while she does not have legal representation.

“I even propose that parliament is also spending a lot of resources to pay the very same evidence leaders. They are not public servants. You are paying them and wherever you get the resources for them, get the resources for me so that this process can be finished without delay.”

Public Protector’s office withdraws legal funds for Adv Busisiswe Mkhwebane:

