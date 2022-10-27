Suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Parliamentary inquiry probing her fitness to hold office to halt its work for now. That’s up until the Western Cape High Court can rule on her looming review application challenging the dismissal of her recusal application against chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and DA MP Kevin Mileham.

Mkhwebane says her review application will be launched by Monday.

Mkhwebane’s legal counsel advocate Dali Mpofu says they have an “open and shut” case against the dismissal of the recusal application.

Mpofu argues that if the inquiry continues with its work while there is a review application against recusal application dismissal, then the inquiry would render its conduct in contempt of court. He goes on to say if Mkhwebane’s review application is dismissed today, she will also ask the High Court to declare the proceedings unlawful.

The committee is now deliberating on the adjournment application by Mkhwebane before a decision is reached.