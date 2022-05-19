The matter between Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and the National Assembly Speaker and the Section 194 Committee resumes in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Mkhwebane filed an urgent application to halt the Parliamentary impeachment proceedings against her. The Public Protector is currently challenging the Constitutional Court’s latest decision which has given the National Assembly the go ahead with the impeachment proceedings.

Despite this, Parliament has decided to commence with the process of impeachment, even though Mkhwebane has requested the Constitutional Court to reconsider its decision.

The Public Protector has also challenged whether she should face suspension, and her legal counsel, Dali Mpofu, on Wednesday argued against such an action.

THREAD: The Western Cape High Court today heard arguments on Public Protector @AdvBMkhwebane‘s two-part application against the National Assembly process to remove her from office in terms of section 194 of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/58YpXkMRYh — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) May 18, 2022

This all follows a rescission application made by Mkhwebane to the Constitutional Court requesting that its February 4, 2022, judgment which upheld the participation of a judge in the National Assembly rules on removing a Head of a Chapter 9 Institution, be rescinded, set aside and/or declareD unconstitutional. The application was dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

