Former Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane plans to challenge her removal from office.

Earlier, she tweeted that her impeachment was unjust and will be legally challenging the move.

DA/ANC MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! I wish we could see such “concomitant efficiency” to end loadshedding?

This injustice,sadly perpetrated on Steve Biko Day,will be legally challenged in review proceedings.

The stone the builders rejected became the cornerstone. If I perish I perish.…

Mkhwebane was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s formal notice to remove her from office.

On Monday, well over 80% of Members of Parliament voted to impeach her.

They came out in support of the Section 194 Committee’s finding that Mkhwebane was incompetent, guilty of misconduct and unfit to hold office.

Section 194(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa stipulates that when the National Assembly adopts a resolution for the removal of the Public Protector, the President “must” remove the Public Protector from office.

Earlier, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) executive director, Lawson Naidoo said the removal of the head of a Chapter 9 Institution by Parliament, sets an important precedent.

