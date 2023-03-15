Suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has concluded her first day as a witness at the Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

She spent most of the day being led by her legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, on the context and background to the impeachment.

Mkhwebane told the hearing that she is a victim of a political agenda led by the DA. She says anyone who analyses her work fairly will see that she is innocent of the charges brought against her.

She took a veiled swipe at the government.

“It’s frustrating to see that I am now charged for incompetence. I never brought the country to 8 hours of load shedding and affect businesses and affect livelihood of people and I am being treated like this. Maybe because I am not the right colour. I don’t know.”

Proceedings at inquiry below: