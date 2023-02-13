There have been further delays in the Section 194 inquiry into the fitness of Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

This time Mkhwebane told the inquiry that she had not given her legal team the mandate to represent her because it has not been paid.

The committee was supposed to hear evidence from Bianca Mvuyana, who is an investigator in the office of the Public Protector.

Mkhwebane says despite the Office of the Public Protector’s undertaking to pay up to 74% of the claims submitted so far, this has not been done.

She pleaded with the inquiry to urgently intervene.

“The legal team won’t consult with Bianca until their monies are paid. It’s not a protest Hon. Nqola, but they can’t work when they are not paid – so I think, the sooner that happens the better because Hon. Nkosi is correct. Let’s be sure that people are because come Wednesday or Thursday, I don’t have my legal team,” says Mkhwebane.

Suspended Public Protector Mkhwebane’s Section 194 enquiry

