Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she supports a proposal for the remedial actions of her office to be non-binding.

Mkhwebane says their binding nature is the reason so many of her reports have been reviewed and set aside.

This proposal was initially made by Zambia’s Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni when she gave evidence before the parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

She says when she meets with ombuds from other African countries, she will advise them to stick with their remedial actions being mere recommendations.

“I would says don’t envy us as SA, remain as a purely ombudsman. Your remedial action should be … you need to persuade those institutions to work with them until they understand where you are coming from. I am not saying I am a judge but it’s because of that remedial action.”

VIDEO | Adv. Mkhwebane claims she is being targeted: