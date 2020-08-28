Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office has begun issuing subpoenas to various officials, who have failed to cooperate in investigations regarding COVID19-related procurement processes.

Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says investigations by her office into alleged corruption in relation to PPE procurement processes, will help government root out corrupt individuals in the system.

She says her office has been met with resistance by some government officials including members of the executive, as well as resistance by the heads of departments involved.

“The Public Protector Act is clear that the Public Protector can determine how to investigate a matter depending on the circumstances of each case. We are also doing this for the benefit of those who are implicated or those who have been alleged to have committed these horrendous acts. So for us to finalise matters expediently will assist both, but also will assist government to root out those who are not supposed to be in the system,” adds Mkhwebane.

In the video below, Public Protector issues subpoenas in PPE probe: