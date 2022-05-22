Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has until the end of Sunday to respond to Parliament’s Section 194 Committee about the misconduct and incompetence claims made against her.

However, Mkhwebane says she has asked for an extension.

The Committee is proceeding to investigate her fitness to hold office.

The probe into Mkhwebane’s competency comes after a three-member independent panel of experts led by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde found prima face evidence against her following a DA motion that she be removed from office.

The Public Protector’s Spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe says Mkhwebane has asked for an extension pending the outcome of the proceedings of the High Court in Cape Town last week.

He says Mkhwebane’s lawyers have written to the Committee asking for the extension, but are still awaiting a response.

Mkhwebane already temporarily managed to persuade President Cyril Ramaphosa from possibly suspending her while the court case is still underway. This after the President had given her until the 20 May to give reasons why she should not be placed on suspension pending the inquiry.

In terms of Section 194 of the constitution, the President may suspend the public protector after the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office has started.

Parliament’s meeting over Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office: Lulama Matya