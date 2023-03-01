Suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has once again accused the Section 194 committee probing her fitness to hold office of being biased.

Mkhwebane has complained that members of the committee have unfairly accused her of delaying the proceedings.

This allegation was made just before former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, was set to appear before the committee.

Mkhwebane’s legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu explained that it was not true that it was them who delayed the process, but rather the interventions by Madonsela.

Mpofu also complained about the decision of the committee on Tuesday to refuse their renewed request for the subpoena of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the recall of three other witness.

The video below is reporting on the Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office: