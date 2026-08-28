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Mkhwanazi’s blue-light bail application reserved

Suspended City of Ekurhuleni Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi appears before the Germiston Magistrates Court on 28 August 2026.
  • Suspended City of Ekurhuleni Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi appears before the Germiston Magistrate's Court on 28 August 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Horisani Sithole

Suspended City of Ekurhuleni Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s blue light bail application has been reserved by the Germiston Magistrate’s Court.

Mkhwanazi appeared alongside controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and accused number three, Chris Steyn.

Mkhwanazi and Matlala who were already in court for other matters, were served with warrants of arrests on Thursday, while Steyn was arrested.

They face multiple counts of corruption including fraud and defeating the ends of justice for allegedly fitting blue lights on Cat Matlala’s luxury vehicles and those belonging to his companies, Medicare24 and Cat VIP.

Steyn was granted R10 000 bail.

Meanwhile, judgment on Mkhwanazi’s bail application has been reserved pending another matter in the Brakpan Magistrate’s court of the alleged murder of businessman Emannuel Mbense.

Magistrate Trevor Classen says: “The case is postponed to the 14th of September, with respect of accused number one only. Accused number one, remanded in custody – you will be kept at the Benoni Police Station. Accused number two in custody. Accused number three bail is granted to the amount of R10 000.”

 

 

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