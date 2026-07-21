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Mkhwanazi, Witness K granted R5,000 bail each

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Madlanga Commission's Witness K in the dock at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.
  • Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Madlanga Commission's Witness K in the dock at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
SABC News

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and his co-accused, the Madlanga Commission’s Witness K, have been granted R5,000 bail each by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

They both face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with aggravated circumstances, and fraud. This relates to the 2023 theft of precious stones worth close to R15 million at a Johannesburg property.

Witness K was a JMPD officer and former girlfriend of suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

She testified at the Madlanga Commission that she and Mkhwanazi plotted the theft.

Magistrate Anelisa Tlhapi handed down the judgment.

“The court has considered granting bail in the amount of R5,000 each. The same as the applicants who have already been released on bail. The conditions are as follows: not to communicate with the witnesses directly or indirectly, and not to interfere with or intimidate the witnesses. You have to report to your respective police station.”

VIDEO | The judgement on the bail application:

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