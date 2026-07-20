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Mkhwanazi to deny all allegations in precious stones theft case

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on 20 July 2026.
  • Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 20 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
SABC News

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s legal team says he’s going to deny all allegations levelled against him in the precious stones theft case.

Mkhwanazi and Witness K, who testified at the Madlanga Commission, are applying for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

They were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in the 2023 theft of precious stones, estimated at close to R15-million at a Houghton home in Johannesburg.

Mkhwanazi’s lawyer Shafique Sarlie explains.

“He is disputing them vehemently. We (will) deal with it in our affidavit as part of the circumstances. We really want to show that the interest of justice permits his release. So, we will certainly ventilate it despite not being privy to the docket at this stage.”

Julius Mkhwanazi, Witness K in court over precious stones theft: 

 

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