Mkhwanazi, Lerutla fraud and corruption case postponed

The fraud and corruption case against suspended City of Ekurhuleni Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and City Manager Kagiso Lerutla has been postponed to the 29th of September 2026.

The pair appeared briefly in the Boksburg Magistrates Court, east of Johannesburg, on Friday.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice relating to an alleged 2019 scheme.

The state has supplied the defence with further particulars with Mkhwanazi’s lawyer confirming that he is ready for the matter to proceed to trial.

Lerutla’s legal team says it is preparing representations for the withdrawal of charges and is seeking an affidavit used to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Lerutla is accused of paying about R400 000 to Mkhwanazi and an alleged impersonator to appear in court on his behalf after he was arrested for speeding, both accused remain out on R30 000 bail each.

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