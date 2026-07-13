Mkhwanazi, Lerutla due back in court

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni Municipal Manager Kagiso Lerutla are expected to be back in the Boksburg Regional Court on Monday.

They are facing charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The State alleges that Lerutla paid Mkhwanazi R400 000 to get an impersonator to appear in court on his behalf. This allegedly happened after Lerutla was arrested for speeding in 2019.

During the previous court sitting last week Tuesday, the court heard that the defence has been provided with the amended the charge sheet. However, the defense indicated that it has applied for further particulars to assist it in preparing for a pre-trial conference.

Lerutla’s lawyers say the 2021 N12 fatal car crash in which City Manager is implicated, does not form part of the current fraud and corruption charges against him.

Both accused are out on R30 000 bail each.