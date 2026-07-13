Mkhwanazi, Lerutla case postponed to 21 August

The case against suspended City of Ekurhuleni Deputy Police Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi and City Manager, Kagiso Lerutla has been postponed to 21 August.

This is for the state to furnish the defense with outstanding response documents.

The accused appeared briefly in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Last week Tuesday, the court heard that the defense has been provided with the amended charge sheet.

The defense indicated that it has applied for further particulars to assist it in preparing for a pre-trial conference.

The pair face charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice, and are still out on R30,000 bail each.

Magistrate Colbert Ramufhufhi says on the 31st of July the defense would have completed its response to further particulars.

“The case is now postponed to the 21st of August 2026 for the state to respond to the defence’s request for further particulars. Our case will remain on the extended roll. As promised, by the 31st of July 2026, the defence will have completed its response to the further particulars.”

Julius Mkhwanazi, Kagiso Lerutla back in – Thabiso Radebe reports