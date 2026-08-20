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Mkhwanazi, five others face court again over Mbense killing

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others in the dock at the Brakpan Magistrate's Court.
  • Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others in the dock at the Brakpan Magistrate's Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
Refilwe Mekoa

The bail application of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five co-accused is expected to continue at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on the East Rand on Thursday.

The accused are facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The charges stem from the killing of businessman Emmanuel Mbense in April 2022.

The cross-examination of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (IPID) investigating officer is expected to continue with the defence putting its questions to the witness.

The atate is opposing bail, raising concerns that if the accused are released, remaining witnesses may not survive until the trial.

The investigating officer has also questioned the accused’s version of events surrounding Mbense’s death.

Mkhwanazi is fighting for bail following his fourth criminal arrest.

VIDEO | Mkhwanazi, four others arrested for murder, disposing of Mbense’s body:

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