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Mkhwanazi, co-accused in Mbense murder to appear in court on Thursday

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on April 14, 2026.
  • Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on April 14, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are expected to appear in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court tomorrow after their arrest in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

This is the fourth time Mkhwanazi has been arrested.

He is currently out on bail on multiple charges including fraud, corruption, the theft of precious stones and defeating the ends of justice in three separate cases.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam.

The arrests follow allegations heard at the Madlanga Commission linking police and private security personnel to his death.

Mkhwanazi has been processed and will spend the night in police cells at the Brakpan Police Station.

Julius Mkhwanazi arrested:

-Report by Musa Mhlongo 

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