Mkhwanazi, co-accused in Mbense murder to appear in court on Thursday

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others are expected to appear in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court tomorrow after their arrest in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

This is the fourth time Mkhwanazi has been arrested.

BREAKING [WATCH] #JuliusMkhwanazi#EmmanuelMbense Suspended EMPD Deputy Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others arrested for alleged involvement in the murder and dumping into the river of the body of Emmanuel Mbense in 2022.

You’d recall it was Marius van der Merwe… pic.twitter.com/AiLZ2AWA5E — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) August 5, 2026

He is currently out on bail on multiple charges including fraud, corruption, the theft of precious stones and defeating the ends of justice in three separate cases.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam.

The arrests follow allegations heard at the Madlanga Commission linking police and private security personnel to his death.

Mkhwanazi has been processed and will spend the night in police cells at the Brakpan Police Station.

Julius Mkhwanazi arrested:

-Report by Musa Mhlongo