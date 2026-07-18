Mkhwanazi and witness K to appear in the JHB Magistrate’s Court

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mkhwanazi was arrested on Friday for alleged involvement in the theft of precious stones worth nearly 15-million-rand in 2023.

Earlier, Witness K, who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria in relation to the theft, was also arrested.

Witness K was a Johannesburg Metro Police officer and the then girlfriend of Mkhwanazi.

She told the commission that Mkhwanazi had plotted the theft, which had allegedly involved suspended EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie and former officer Kersha Stols.

BREAKING [WATCH] Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested. This in relation to the 14 million rand precious stones theft in 2023. His girlfriend who testified before the Madlanga Commission Witness K told the Commission Mkhwanazi knew about the bogus… pic.twitter.com/torDEopLhu — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) July 17, 2026

Police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Lizzy Shuping, says, “The second suspect has finally been arrested at a property in Kensington, Johannesburg. He’s detained at the Germiston police cells. Both suspects have been arrested, and they will appear before court on Monday, 20th of July at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.”

Video | Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Mkhwanazi arrested