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Mkhwanazi and Witness K to appear in court on Monday

  • Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.
  • Image Credits :
  • sabc-news-file image.
SABC News

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K are set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after spending the weekend behind bars.

Mkhwanazi was arrested on Friday for alleged involvement in the theft of precious stones worth nearly R15 million in 2023.

Witness K, who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria in relation to the theft, was also arrested.

Witness K was a Johannesburg Metro Police officer and the then girlfriend of Mkhwanazi.

She told the commission that Mkhwanazi had plotted the theft.

X | @SABCNews | Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Mkhwanazi was arrested on Friday for alleged involvement in the theft of precious stones worth nearly… pic.twitter.com/mw8eFb70wd

YouTube | SABC News | Witness K and Julius Mkhwanazi arrested by IPID |

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