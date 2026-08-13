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Mkhwanazi, five others bail application to continue on Friday

Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifying before the Madlanga Commission.
  • Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifying before the Madlanga Commission.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The bail application of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others will continue on Friday in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court.

The case relates to the April 2022 abduction and murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

The businessman was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam.

A sixth accused, Juan Eksteen, a former SAPS official, was added to the case on Thursday.

The accused face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

Mkhwanazi’s attorney Peter Wilkins told the court that his client believes that the charges against him are politically motivated.

“From the evidence which the state appears to have in support of the said charges it is clear that the case against me is extremely weak and as I have reiterated in all my bail applications they have been orchestrated by individuals for ulterior and political, nefarious motives. I submit that I am not a flight risk and the fact of my handing myself over speaks for itself, and the state may, in good faith, confirm this.”

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