Mkhuhlu residents demand police suspension over crime concerns

A group of frustrated residents of Mkhuhlu in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, is calling for the suspension of the Calcutta Police Station commander.

The residents have accused the station commander and some police officers of working with criminals who have been terrorising the community.

They say several violent crime cases remain unresolved, including the murders of 37 people since the beginning of the year.

The victims include four people who were shot and killed last week.

Residents submitted a memorandum of grievances to Mpumalanga police management, calling for action against the station commander and other officers.

Chairperson of the Mkhuhlu Crisis Committee, Wonder Mhlongo, says they want the station commander and several identified officials removed.

Mhlongo says, “Here at Calcutta Police Station when you come and report a criminal case and it is assigned to these police officers, after a month you will find that your case has been closed without giving reasons. Why there is an urgency in the closing of criminal cases? We demand the immediate suspension or removal of the station commander and the branch commander and the other police officers until an investigation has been concluded.”

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the residents’ grievances will be addressed in due course. He has appealed for patience, saying police are working to make breakthroughs in the outstanding cases.

Masondo says, “With regards to the investigation for the cases that are ongoing here at Calcutta, I must say that the investigation is still underway. No arrests have been made so far. But we’ve got our detectives that are hard at work, we’ve got our members from crime intelligence that are hard at work in this space and we’ve also intensified the police visibility. If the community can give us a chance to investigate further, I think they’ve seen the police officers that are driving around this area to ensure that there’s stability.” – Reporting by Michael Mdluli