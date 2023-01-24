Mpumalanga police say a fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of African National Congress (ANC) Councillor Sibonelo Ntshangase as well as Sizwe Mbingo and Sandile Khumalo two weeks ago.

The suspect will appear in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted murder and theft of a firearm.

Two other suspects were arrested and subsequently appeared in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Blessing Ntombela and Bongani Dlamini are also facing charges of murder and attempted murder. Their case has been postponed to next week Monday for further investigation. They have been remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, the case of possession of illegal firearms and contravention of the Firearm Act against the former Executive Mayor Vusi Motha of the embattled Mkhondo Municipality and co-accused Wellington Sangweni in the same matter has been postponed to the second of next month.