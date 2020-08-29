African National Congress (ANC) and uMkhonto we Sizwe-MK veteran, Mbulaheni David Malada has been laid to rest in a special category two provincial funeral held in Makonde village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo on Saturday.

Malada, who was known by his combat name, “Peter Dambuza”, took part in various battles including the SADF Matola raid in Maputo in 1981 and the Sibasa operation also in 1981.

Leaders from various institutions including municipalities, the MK veteran Council, SACP, ANC and government have paid their last respect to ANC and Malada. Speakers described him as a fearless leader who passionately hated corruption. Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla says Malada was a fearless leader who believed in action.

“Comrade Peter Dambuza was the kind of person you know that when it comes to the defence or the advancement of the interest of South Africa popular masses, he will be the first person to jump. He was the person who believed in direct action and anything that was not direct to him was wrong.”

Malada died after a short illness last week.

Lesedi and Thanyani Malada paid tribute to their father, “He will be missed and his legacy will continue to live. I would like to thank you for the support we received this week and today. Your support does not go unnoticed and is highly appreciated. He was a father who would do anything for his children. He was never a coward always ready to take responsibility if he’s done wrong. We will miss him the greatest man.”

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has also addressed mourners. He says the government will never succeed to defeat corruption because of factionalism within the ANC. Mathabatha, who is also chairperson of the ANC in the province, says it is not a secret that there are two ANCs in one ANC.

“We have two ANCs in one, we need to be honest to ourselves, honest to the movement, honest to Dambuza, honest to the people of this country and the ANC itself and deal with this issue of factionalism.”

Siphiwe Nyanda of the MK Veteran Council says Malada worked hard to achieve the rebirth of the ANC four years ago.

“We began this journey to achieve the rebirth of the African National Congress about four years ago. We have won some battles but as we said when we launch the MK council that there will be resistance to our effort. We said those who benefited from the capture of our branches and state resources will not give up without a fight. We solemnly swear before your lifeless body that we will not give up the struggles, we promise before your casket that we will continue where you left.”

Malada was the member of the mayoral committee in the Vhembe District Municipality. He was the head of the portfolio committee for planning. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Official Provincial Funeral of the late veteran and MK commander Comrade David Mbulaheni Malada (Peter Dambuza) is currently underway. Please follow this link. https://t.co/sUu5cqwIyR pic.twitter.com/SB2qNygRin — ANCLimpopo (@ANCLimpopo) August 29, 2020